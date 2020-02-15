Gujarat Chief Minister Assures Strict Action After Students Made To Strip

Girls at a college in Gujarat were allegedly made to strip to check if they were menstruating.

After outrage over students at a college in Gujarat being forced to strip to check if they were menstruating, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said that strict action will be taken against the authorities.

"We have taken prompt measures. Such incidents will not be tolerated. The education department is also looking into it," Mr Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Nearly 68 students of the Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute in Bhuj had alleged that authorities had forced them to strip to check if they were menstruating. The girls said they were threatened by the college officials to keep keep quiet or their careers would be destroyed.

An FIR has been filed against the college principal. The investigation is being led by a senior police officer. Cops are also collecting CCTV footage and other evidence.