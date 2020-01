Manoj Shashidhar is currently serving in his cadre state of Gujarat

Senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar was on Friday appointed as the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Manoj Shashidhar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years, it said.

He is currently serving in his cadre state of Gujarat.