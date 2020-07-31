Gujarat Cadre IAS Officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah Appointed Personal Secretary To PM Modi

Hardik Satishchandra Shah, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

New Delhi:

IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah has been appointed the Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday.

Mr Shah, a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He has been appointed as the PS to the prime minister on co-terminus basis, the order said.

Before moving to the PMO last year, he worked as the PS to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar.

