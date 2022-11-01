Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse Updates: 9 Arrested For Gujarat Tragedy

More than 130 people died on Sunday after a colonial-era footbridge packed with sightseers collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town, only a week after renovations had been completed. The cable bridge snapped due to a heavy rush of people, sources in India's top forensic laboratory have said.

A day after the tragedy, nine people have been arrested. Among them are managers of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket collectors, bridge repair contractors and three security guards whose job was to control the crowds.

Here are the Updates on Gujarat cable bridge collapse:

Nov 01, 2022 07:22 (IST) PM Chaired High Level Meeting To Review Situation In Gujarat's Morbi Ahead Of Visit

Gujarat | PM Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar earlier today.



He was briefed about ongoing rescue operations at the site. PM once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.