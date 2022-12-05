"Special People": Mamata Banerjee's Swipe At PM's "Roadshow" On Voting Day

Mamata Banerjee has ruled out any one-on-one meeting with the PM Modi in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused by the Opposition of flouting rules by holding a "road show like event" while going to vote in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, saying "they are special people".

"It is the Election Commission's duty. As a political party, we abide by the Election Commission. But what the Supreme Court said, I do agree, 100 per cent. For the Election Commission also there should be some system for nomination of the Election Commissioners," Ms Banerjee told reporters at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport before departing for New Delhi for a meeting this evening with the Prime Minister on India's G20 presidency.

"On election day road shows are banned. But for them, it may be excused. This is the basic difference," she added in a jibe at the Election Commission's neutrality.

"If Prime Minister goes and has a rally on Election Day then what do you expect. It could be hundred on hundred but is it fair," Ms Banerjee said when asked about the predictions of the clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat.

Mamata Banerjee also ruled out any one-on-one meeting with the PM Modi in Delhi. When asked about the possibility of a one-on-one meet, she said, "I don't think so this time. This is a G20 meeting."

When asked about the controversy over the use of lotus in the G20 logo, Ms Banerjee said she would refrain from raising it as the matter, if discussed outside, may not augur well for the country.

"I have also seen it (the Lotus logo). As it's a matter related to our country, we are not saying anything. It does not augur well for the country if the issue gets discussed outside."

Ms Banerjee also contended that the central government could have chosen any national symbol other than the lotus for the summit's logo, as the flower also represents a political party.

"It cannot be denied that the national flower is also the logo of a political party. There are so many other national symbols that could have been used in the logo. Even if I don't raise this matter (in Delhi), others may," she said.

"I have seen it but did not say much. It's not a non-issue. It's an important issue and they (Centre) must think over the matter," Ms Banerjee, who is chief of Trinamool Congress, added.

Apart from attending the meeting on G20, Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital and Pushkar and Ajmer, will hold a meeting with her party MPs ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.