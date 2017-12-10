Gujarat Elections LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Voters In Phase 2 Of Congress' Campaign

Gujarat Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Gujarat

Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi will address Congress' campaign in Gujarat today. This will be his second day of Phase 2 campaigning. His campaign for the second phase of Gujarat election 2017, began yesterday. He will start his today's campaign by doing offering prayer at Ranchhodji Temple in Dakor district. After which he will address a public meeting Bhawans college ground there. Then he will address another public meeting at PM ground near GIDC complex in Aravali. After which he will visit Shamlaji temple, in the Shamlaji District and address public meetings at Jetada Teen Rasta ground, in Deodhar and PM ground in Kalol district.The Congress is engaged in an uphill battle in Gujarat where it hopes to dismantle the 22-year-long BJP reign. The two parties - BJP and Congress - never leave any opportunity to launch scathing attacks against the other - from calling names to calling out the promises that are yet to be delivered. Results of Gujarat assembly polls will be declared on December 18.