AAP's Gujarat Chief Minister Pick Isudan Gadhvi's "Campaigning" Dig At PM

Mr Gadhvi himself is contesting from theKhambhalia seat.

Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the polling booth to cast his vote in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, dubbed by the Opposition as a 'road show' that flouts rules, saying campaigning doesn't solve people's problems.

When asked by NDTV for his comment on the allegations of the PM flouting Election Commission rules, he said, "Campaigning doesn't reduce education fee hikes, doesn't help check rising prices, or solve the issue of paper leaks."

Congress has slammed the Election Commission, accusing it of looking away while the PM "made an event" out of his visit to the polling station. It said the PM exploited the opportunity to flout rules that prevent any campaigning during polling.

Mr Gadhvi is a registered voter in the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency, from where incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting. Mr Gadhvi himself is contesting from the Khambhalia seat.

He said he had got his voter address updated to Ghatlodia due to work, as he was a journalist working from that area. "I could have got it re-transferred to my home address, but didn't think it proper or necessary," he said.

He alleged that the education system in Ghatlodia is rife with corruption and in a shambles, and added that there are issues with price rise, unemployment, law and order, electricity bills, and healthcare as well.

Mr Gadhvi further stressed that the people support him because of his "honesty".

"People support an honest person like me. I have worked diligently for the people. Getting into politics was not just my interest, but my responsibility. I raised the issue of fee hike here, and personally got it deducted at many institutions. I rigorously reported during the Covid pandemic and raised people's issues," he said.

