It's PM Modi vs Hardik Patel Today In Patidar Stronghold: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi are holding several rallies in Gujarat today

Morbi, Gujarat: Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi are campaigning today in Gujarat's vast Saurashtra region, pockets of which are dominated by the Patel community whose backing both their parties hope to get in next month's assembly elections. PM Modi launched first of his four rallies today in Morbi, which has a high concentration of Patel or Patidars and was an epicentre of the community's agitation for reservation in government jobs and colleges two years ago. Hours after PM Modi's rally, Hardik Patel, the 24-year-old face of the Patel agitation will address a rally in Morbi. Mr Patel, who has been drawing massive crowds in the region, has pledged support to the Congress in his stated mission of ensuring a loss for the BJP, in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years.