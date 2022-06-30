GST On 'Horse Trading': Nirmala Sitharaman's Flub Mocked By Congress

Nirmala Sitharaman said GST rates on online gaming and casinos would be finalised in August.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's flub during a media briefing on the decisions of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) council, shared by many on social media, inspired a jibe from Congress leader Pawan Khera today.

On Wednesday, the Finance Minister said the GST council had deferred a decision on 28 per cent tax on casinos, online gaming, horse-racing and lottery pending consultations.

In a short video clip, Nirmala Sitharaman is heard saying: "The second GOM, related to the betting, gambling, casinos, horse-trading (corrects herself) horse-racing..."

The clip was shared by Congress's social media convenor Ruchira Chaturvedi with the comment: "GST on horse-trading?"

Pawan Khera then commented on the tweet.

"I knew Nirmala Sitharaman ji had the ability to think out of the (ballot) box. Yes Nirmala ji, there should be GST on horse-trading," the Congress leader wrote.

Ms Sitharaman said the GST rates on online gaming, horse-racing and casinos would be finalised in the first week of August.