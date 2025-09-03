GST Implication To Be Rs 48,000 Crore, Not Right To Call It Loss: Official

The government's sweeping move to rationalise the Goods and services Tax may not lead to a loss, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava told reporters this evening as the new, simplified tax slabs were announced.

In one sweep, the government has not only brought down the tax slab for hundreds of items under daily essentials, stationery and farm implements down to 5 per cent, but also removed tax from a chunk of the healthcare sector including health and life insurance and life saving drugs.

Amid concern about a possible loss of Rs 50,000 crore, Mr Shrivastava said the revenue implication of the rationalisation would be 48,000 crore. "It would not be correct to term it a revenue loss," he added.

The lower tax would mean more money in hand for the common man and the government is expecting a boost in expenditure, which would route it directly back into the economy.

Mr Shrivastava said the government believes that this will be fiscally sustainable. There will be financial buoyancy and compliance will be higher, he said. "We do not expect any major fiscal implication," he added.