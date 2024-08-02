Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla To Fly To Space Station: 5 Facts

He was born in Lucknow on October 10, 1985 and was a Wing Commander before being promoted to Group Captain recently.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned on June 17, 2006 in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force.

He will fly on Axiom-4 flight using the Space-X rocket and Crew Dragon.

He has undergone a Fighter Combat Leader course from the prestigious Tactics and Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) school. He is also a Test Pilot with approximately 2000 hrs of flying experience.