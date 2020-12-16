Groom Stabbed To Death In UP For Refusing More Liquor To Friends: Report

A man was stabbed to death in UP for refusing liquor to friends after his wedding (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death barely hours after his marriage by some of his friends in a village near UP's Aligarh because he refused to provide them more liquor to enjoy the celebrations.

Police said the incident took place on Monday night in Palimukim Pur village near Aligarh when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage.

His friends, already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but Bablu expressed his inability to arrange for it, saying that they already have enough of it, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

This triggered arguments resulting in one of his friends stabbing him in a fit of rage, the police told Press Trust of India, adding that the victim was rushed to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.

The main accused Ramkhiladi was arrested on Tuesday, Circle Officer Naresh Singh said today.

Five other accused are yet to be arrested as they are missing, Mr Singh told PTI, adding they too would be arrested soon.



