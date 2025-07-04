Groom Among 5 Killed After SUV Rams College Wall In UP's Sambhal: Police

Five persons, including a groom and two minors, were killed after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a college's wall in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Friday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said, "A SUV carrying a wedding party, including the groom, lost control and collided with the wall of Janata Inter College in Jewanai. Upon receiving information, immediate rescue operations were launched." Five individuals were brought dead to the Jewanai Community Health Centre.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj (24), the groom, son of Sukh Ram; his sister-in-law Asha (26); her daughter Aishwarya (2) and Vishnu (6), son of Manoj; and an unidentified person.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. There were 10 occupants in the car, four of whom were injured and have been referred to hospital. The wedding party was en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun.

