'Heartbreaking': Greta Thunberg Seeks Global Response To Oxygen Shortage

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called the humanitarian crisis brought on by the shortage of medical oxygen in India "heartbreaking". In a tweet, she said the global community must help the country tackle the rapid second wave of the coronavirus infections.



"Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed," she tweeted, tagging a foreign news report.



In a new record high, India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh Covid infections. 2,624 people also died in 24 hours.



Experts say several mutant variants of the virus were responsible for the surge. People's carelessness about following the anti-Covid rules worsened the already delicate situation.



The massive caseloads have triggered critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.



Disquieting visuals showing the family members and friends of Covid patients scrambling to arrange beds and medical supplies have emerged from worst-hit states.



In Delhi, several hospitals treating coronavirus patients said they have just a few hours of oxygen left.



On Saturday, a Delhi hospital reported that 25 patients had died in a few hours because of the oxygen shortage.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought help from all chief ministers to plug the widening demand-supply gap of the life-saving gas.



"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," he tweeted.



Several countries, including the United Kingdom, European Union and France, have expressed solidarity with India.