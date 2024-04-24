Grenades, Rifles, Long Range Mortars Recovered By Army, Cops In Manipur

They were acting on specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition

Arms and ammunition were recovered today in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Manipur Police in the violence-hit state's Imphal East district.

Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Sabungkhok Khunao-Chanung ridge near Sabungkhok village, the Army along with Manipur Police launched a joint search operation. The operation resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition, officials said.

Four Improvised Long Range Mortar, known as Pompi, were recovered along with a 9 mm pistol, one 7.65 mm pistol, two 303 bore rifles and three hand grenades from the hilly area.

In Manipur, tensions between the Kuki-Zo tribes and Meiteis have been lingering for 11 months since clashes broke out between the two communities over cataclysmic disagreements on land, resources, political representation, and affirmative action policies.

Over 210 people have died in the violence, and thousands have been internally displaced.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said any form of peace talks between communities should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and must ensure the protection of the indigenous population.

Formal peace talks between top civil bodies of the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes to find an amicable solution are yet to begin.

