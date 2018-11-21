Grenade Made In Pakistan, ISI Plotted Amritsar Attack, Says Amarinder Singh

Three persons were killed and 20 injured when two men on a motorcycle threw a grenade at a religious congregation in Adliwal village in Rajasansi area, about 15 km from Amritsar on Sunday.

All India | Updated: November 21, 2018 16:34 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh blamed Pakistan's ISI for the attack in Amritsar.

Chandigarh: 

  1. Says one person arrested for attack at prayer hall on Sunday
  2. Says this is a pure case of terrorism, no communal angle to incident
  3. 3 people were killed, 20 injured as men on bike threw a grenade

The grenade used in Sunday's attack at a prayer hall in Amritsar, which killed three people, was made in Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said today. A motorbike-borne man, he said, has been arrested for the attack.

"There is no communal case in this. This is a pure case of terrorism. ISI is resorting to all these sort of things," Mr Singh told reporters today.

Around 20 people were also injured as two men on bike, their faces covered, threw a grenade at the Nirankari Bhawan at Amritsar's Rajasansi village.

Three people were killed and 20 injured in the attack at the Nirankari Bhawan at Amritsar's Rajasansi village.

A religious ceremony was on at the time. Eyewitnesses said the men had threatened the devotees -- who gather for prayers every Sunday - with a gun before flinging the explosive into the prayer hall.

"They were easy targets and they were targeted," the Chief Minister said.

All victims were sect followers from nearby villages who had gathered for the weekly religious meeting.

The police had initially said they were also investigating the possible involvement of Khalistani terrorists. Several people from Sikh separatist organisations were detained for questioning. But the Chief Minister said today that Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was behind it.

"The mastermind of the attack is Pakistan's ISI. Pakistan's agenda is to disturb peace here," the chief minister said.

