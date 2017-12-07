Green Court Forms Panel To Inspect Over 1700 Hotels In Kullu Manali

The National Green Tribunal today set up a committee to inspect over 1700 hotels, lodges and home stay accommodations in the picturesque Kullu and Manali towns of Himachal Pradesh.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar formed the committee comprising senior officers from state tourism department and Himachal state pollution control board, scientists from the Shimla-based Institute of Himalayan Studies, the SDM of Kullu and Manali and a representative from excise department."The above committee shall start inspection starting from Monday next week and inspect all the hotels, lodges and home stay accommodations."However they will proceed first with such hotels which have more than 25 rooms under any category," the bench said.The green panel directed the panel to conduct joint inspection and submit a comprehensive report relating to source of water, management of solid waste, sewage treatment plant, source of power and generation of effluents."In the event of any first category hotel, lodge, accommodation found operating without consent from state pollution control board or found to be located in forest area, they shall be ordered to shut down forthwith and de-registered by all the authorities," the bench said.The committee will submit the report to the Himachal Pradesh government along with the recommendations for protection of environment and ensure that the area is not exposed to natural disasters like earthquakes, it said.The order came on a plea filed by Manali resident Ramesh Chand alleging that many hotels were constructed illegally and operating without permission from the authorities and sought their closure.