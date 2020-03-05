Grand Farewell For Justice Muralidhar, Whose Transfer Sparked Row

Justice S Muralidhar began practicing law in Chennai in 1984 and shifted to Delhi 3 years later

Justice S Muralidhar, whose transfer after his sharp remarks at a hearing on the Delhi violence sparked a political controversy, was described as a "Kohinoor" in a moving farewell at the High Court today.

"We are losing a most eminent judge who can discuss any topic of law and decide any type of matter," Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel said at the ceremony.

A government order for Justice Muralidhar's transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court came through on February 26, hours after he raised questions on Delhi Police inaction on hate speeches by BJP leaders and in the violence last week that left 48 dead.

The judge had played videos of hate speeches by four BJP leaders and asked why there shouldn't be FIRs against them.

The government said the judge's transfer was routine, recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on February 12, and his consent had been taken, as is the norm. But the timing of the transfer order raised talk.

According to barandbench.com, the Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, Abhijat, said: "The Kohinoor of the High Court will be going a few 100 km away".

In images posted on social media, scores of lawyers in black and white lined a giant hall, with senior judges seated around tables at the centre.

"When justice has to triumph, it will triumph. Be with the truth - Justice will be done," Justice Muralidhar said, addressing the gathering.

Photos of the grand farewell had social media users commenting: "This is the way real heroes are treated."