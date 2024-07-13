'All The Way From Punjab...': Manipur Chief Minister Welcomes Foodgrain Train

Foodgrain consignment arrives on a train at Khongsang in Manipur's Noney district

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that over the past 14 months, the government has been working diligently to prevent shortages of essential items.

Mr Singh, who travelled by helicopter to Khongsang railway station in Noney district to receive the inaugural consignment of foodgrains by train, said, "Despite various challenges in the last 14 months, the government has remained committed to ensuring that our people do not face shortages of foodgrains, essential commodities, and fuel."

He credited the cooperation of security personnel, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), railways, and the commitment of central government leaders for making this achievement possible.

Expressing gratitude towards the FCI, railways, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Singh highlighted that this goods delivery marks the third such consignment, following two previous deliveries of essential commodities by train.

"With the assistance of central and state security forces including CRPF, AR, and BSF, and the support of people, the situation is gradually becoming normal," he said.

Manipur received the first food grains consignment by train at Khongsang Railway Station, Noney District.



"Delighted to witness the arrival of the first rice rake at Khongsang railway station from Punjab to Manipur. The rake, comprising 15 wagons carrying 950 tonnes of goods, represents a significant milestone in ensuring food security for Manipur," Mr Singh said.