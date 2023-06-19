Governor Vs Trinamool Over Panchayat Poll Helpline At Bengal's Raj Bhavan

Trinamool contends the Governor is listening only to the Opposition.

Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose has set up a "peace room" at the Governor's House with helplines for those affected by violence during the panchayat polls. The phones have been ringing non-stop. Officials said they have attended to more than 300 calls today.

It has sparked strong criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"This peace room is the result of necessity... which came from what I witnessed during my field visits... intimidation, threats and violence is very much there in some pockets of Bengal," the Governor told NDTV during a visit to the "peace room" today.



Mr Bose said he has spoken to victims, families of those who lost their lives and also officials, political parties, government representatives and the Election Commission.

"I have come to the conclusion that there is an atmosphere of fear," he said. The best way to do that, he added, was to be "accessible to the common man".

"Let them have one place, where they can freely come and express apprehensions. That is why the peace room has been opened," the Governor told NDTV.



Trinamool contends that the Governor is listening only to the Opposition and has no right to set up such rooms.

The ruling party, whose relation with Mr Bose's predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar was marked with regular tussles, has been so far been circumspect. But after Mr Bose's latest move, the party has attacked the Governor in no uncertain terms.



"We respect the chair of the Governor. But the Governor has no right to set up these kinds of rooms. This is beyond his jurisdiction. The Governor is behaving like an agent of the BJP and the opposition," said Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.



The Governor said as an experienced bureaucrat, he knows formal reports are filtered. He said he wants to know the truth from the people, which is why he has conducted field visits and set up the helpline.

He also played down the criticism of bias. "What I am doing is going to the grassroots and grassroots literally translates into Trinamool, right? I don't find any conflict," he told NDTV.



The BJP has hit back, declaring that Bengal is a candidate for President's Rule. "If the Governor was really overly proactive, then those from the Trinamool making comments would be in no position to do so," said BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya.

While the political row continues, the helpline number, specifically set up to receive complaints on panchayat polls, is also receiving unusual requests – including pleas for help with recommendations for awards, complaints about power cuts and other unrelated issues.