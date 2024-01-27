'Governments Come And Go But...': M Kharge To Amit Shah On Manipur Violence

Mr Kharge said in his recent visit, he felt that Manipuri society remains bitterly divided (File)

After Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra was allegedly assaulted in a meeting of all-party MLAs/ MPs/ Ministers at Kangla Fort in Imphal, Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that such events point to a complete collapse of the administration in Manipur and that the "continuing silence and inaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an injustice to the people of Manipur."

The Congress President said it is disturbing that no action has been taken by the Manipur Chief Minister and the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

"The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the brutal physical assault on Manipur PCC President K Meghachandra in a meeting of all-party MLAs, MPs and Ministers, under full security protection of the state and central forces, at Kangla in Imphal. The PM, however, continues with his eloquent silence on the enormous tragedy that has overtaken Manipur," the letter read.

"On January 24, 2024, a meeting was convened of Ministers/MPS/MLAs in the historical Kangla Fort in Imphal--a place, as you are aware, that is heavily guarded by the Central and State Security Forces. Many members present in the meeting were compelled and coerced to attend this meeting by an armed group. Not only that, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLA from Wangkhem, Keisham Meghachandra was brutally assaulted and tortured during this meeting," it added.

Mallikarjun Kharge further said in his recent visit to the state that he has felt that Manipuri society remains bitterly divided and no concrete steps have been taken by the Centre and state governments.

"I myself had visited Manipur on January 14, 2024, for the inaugural rally of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. My experience was similar to what Rahul Gandhi noted in his previous visit to Manipur on June 29-30, 2023 and recently again during the yatra, which was that Manipuri society remains bitterly divided and no concrete steps have been taken towards peace, relief and justice for those still suffering from the aftermath of the violence in the state since May 3, 2023," the letter read.

Urging the Home Minister to take urgent action, Mallikarjun Kharge said in his letter, "Governments come and go, but it is the responsibility of Constitutional functionaries to ensure that democratic structures, institutions and processes are protected and preserved."

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday also condemned the assault on Manipur Congress Chief.

"The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the brutal physical assault on Manipur PCC President K. Meghachandra, in a meeting of all-party MLAs/ MPs/ Ministers, under full security protection of state and central forces, at Kangla in Imphal yesterday. The PM, however, continues with his eloquent silence on the enormous tragedy that has overtaken Manipur," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)