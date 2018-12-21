Government's 'Big Brother' Order And A Massive Political Row: 10 Points

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said he is converting India into a police state

New Delhi: The Delhi police, CBI, Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency are among 10 central agencies that have sweeping powers to intercept and monitor data in computers and even seize devices. "It's only going to prove to over 1 billion Indians what an insecure dictator you really are," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, as the opposition blasted the move. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, said the order was under a 2009 rule and the opposition was "making a mountain where even a molehill doesn't exist".