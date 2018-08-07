Government To Relieve Central Police Force From VIP Duties

The decision is taken considering CRPF's challenging role in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

The Union Home Ministry has decided to relieve Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from VIP duties and hand over the responsibility to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Security Guard.

"In order to ensure uniformity and standardization in the specialized task of personal protection duties, the government has decided to progressively relieve CRPF from personal protection duties and assign this task to CISF and NSG," Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangram Ahir told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Mr Ahir said at present in the Special Protection Group about 30 per cent officers are from CRPF on deputation and in NSG it is about 11 per cent.

He said steps had been taken considering CRPF's challenging role in Maoist-affected areas and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, the CRPF has been providing security to over 70 VIPs including BJP President Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Reliance Chief Mukesh Ambani.