Centre To Regulate Air Traffic Controllers After Decline In Air Safety

Centre will empower aviation regulator DGCA to regulate air traffic controllers. (Representational Image)

With India's score falling in the latest UN aviation watchdog ICAO's air safety oversight audit, the government yesterday said it would soon empower the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA to regulate air traffic controllers.



The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) carried out the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme for India in November 2017 and another team of the watchdog came in February this year. The audit result showed that the country's score declined to 57.44 per cent from 65.82 per cent earlier, placing India below Pakistan, Nepal and many other nations.



The decline was mainly due to ratings of air traffic controllers being given by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is also the provider of air traffic control services, the officials said.



During a late evening briefing here today, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Choubey and senior DGCA officials emphasised that there are no safety concerns for the country's civil aviation space.



Now, it has been decided that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would be carrying out regulatory and safety oversight of air traffic controllers, Mr Choubey said.



The ICAO told the ministry that there was a need for an independent regulatory oversight by the DGCA on the AAI with respect to air traffic controllers, the officials said.



DGCA chief B S Bhullar said if the ICAO had not taken this aspect into consideration, then India's score after the audit would have been 71.13 per cent.



The briefing also came on a day when US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began its audit that would mainly look at operations, airworthiness and pilots' licensing mechanism.



