The government will issue tenders for the installation of 250 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by March 2028, the renewable energy ministry said in a memo reviewed by Reuters.

India, which is the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, will issue tenders to install 15 GW of renewable energy capacity each in the first two quarters of this fiscal year ending March 2024, followed by bids for 10 GW in the next two quarters, according to the memo.