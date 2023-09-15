Government Tests Emergency Alert System: A Guide For Android Users

Android phones have emergency alert system built in. (Representational Pic)

The Department of Telecom on Friday a pan-India emergency alert on mobile phones. The popup alert, received mostly by Android users, contains a test message that informs the users about the government's initiative. The text of the message said: "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

The test message that surprised many users is the government's way to test the emergency cell broadcast technology developed by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

While it is a good initiative on part of the government, here's how Android users can activate the safety feature on their phones for alerting their contacts:

In Google Pixel phones

Google offers the personal safety application that saves and shares your emergency information. It also has the capability to contact emergency services automatically in some countries and regions and with certain carriers.

On Google Play Store, the description of the application says it "helps you prepare and react in an emergency by quickly connecting you with the help and information you need".

It allows the users to send emergency SOS by pressing the Power button quickly 5 times or more. It also allows users to share their location, current activities, device specifics and places with emergency contacts listed by them.

However, the app works on Android 12 and later operating system.

For other Android users

These users can find the option in settings, either as Safety or Safety and Emergency. Users can fill in contacts who they want to be informed in case of an emergency.

The feature also has an option to enter medical information.

Anyone who picks up your phone can view your lock screen message and emergency information even if your phone is locked and the option is enabled.

Additionally, location service and emergency SOS can be switched on to allow others to detect the location of your phone.

On Android 12 and earlier, users can sign in with their Google accounts, add emergency contacts, and list medical information.