Government Plans Six High-Speed Rail Corridors To Connect Four Metros

The government has given go ahead for feasibility studies in these six routes (File)

The government on Thursday said that it has identified six routes connecting four major metros for feasibility studies for high speed rail.

"Government has identified six routes connecting four major metros and growth centres of the country for feasibility studies for high speed rail," Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

He said that the feasibility studies have been taken up for the routes of Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata (via Lucknow), Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Nagpur segment of Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Nagpur segment of Mumbai-Kolkata and Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru.

Mr Gohain said the study for the Mumbai-Nagpur, Delhi-Nagpur and Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysuru routes have been taken up under government to government cooperation with the Governments of Spain, China and Germany respectively.

He also said that presently, only Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (MAHSR) has been sanctioned with the financial and technical assistance from Government of Japan.