No Cancellation Fee Within 24 Hours: Centre Plans New Flight Rules The government has suggested new draft rules to improve flying experience in India.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The draft says that an airline has to compensate passengers for missed connecting flights New Delhi: Passengers will not be charged for cancelling their tickets within 24 hours of booking them, the government has suggested in new draft rules to improve the flying experience in India. A draft charter put out by the civil aviation ministry also says the cancellation fee can never be more than the base fare.



Here are top 10 points from the draft aviation charter If a flight is delayed for more than four hours, the passenger will be offered a full refund.

For a flight that is so delayed that it will take off the next day, the airline has to offer free hotel stay.

If passengers are informed about a cancelled flight less than 24 hours before, they can get a full refund.

A ticket booked four days or 96 hours before a flight will not be eligible for the cancellation fee waiver.

The airline has to compensate passengers for missed connecting flights.

If a connecting flight is missed because the first flight was delayed for more than three hours, the airline has to pay Rs 5,000. If the delay is four to 12 hours, the passenger can get Rs 10,000. For more, the airline is liable to pay Rs 20,000.

If the plane is on the tarmac for more than an hour, passengers must be provided enough food and drinks free of cost.

If the time stretches to more than two hours, the passengers must be allowed to exit the plane.

If a passenger is denied boarding due to over-booking, the airline is liable to pay a minimum compensation of Rs 5,000, depending on the ticket price.

The cancellation charges must be printed prominently on the ticket in a minimum font size of 12 and not as fine print. This information must also be provided as part of the reservation and ticket documentation.



