"What Is This Inflation?": Woman Slams Rising Delhi-Bengaluru Airfare, Sparks Debate

A woman has raised concerns on social media about the skyrocketing flight fares between Delhi and Bengaluru. Khushboo Verma shared a post on X, highlighting the staggering increase in ticket prices, with one-way flights now costing ₹5,000 more than they did in 2022, even when booked two weeks in advance. She also expressed frustration over the soaring airfares, highlighting the significant impact of inflation on the aviation industry.

"When I moved from Delhi to Bengaluru in 2022, my flight ticket costed around INR 3.5k. Today, the same one-way route is costing me INR 8.5K, even if I book 2 weeks in advance. What is this inflation? And why is no one doing anything about it? How are people affording it?', the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

The post sparked a debate on X, with users offering a range of perspectives on the issue. While some sympathised with Ms Verma's frustration, others pointed out that rising airfares are often a reflection of broader economic factors, such as inflation, fuel prices, and demand. Some users also noted that the airline industry is subject to various market forces, making it challenging to control prices.

One user wrote, "This is not due to corporate greed. The real issue is oil prices. Especially after Russia vs Ukraine. Most airlines are actually in loss." Another commented, "It's a really horrible scenario. A family of 3 travelling during festivals will have to easily spend 50k on travel."

A third said, "I am seeing this inflation not just in flights but so many other things. The car prices have shot up. Real estate prices are crazy. Funny enough I recently recommended an office chair to a friend which I bought in 2021 & was shocked to see the exact model costs almost double now."

A fourth added, "robably many working on this, but the industry is overloaded with regulations. Makes it difficult for competition to survive, hence duopoly is enjoying the current high demand from domestic market without anyone to challenge them with lower prices."

Yet another stated, "It's wild, right? Inflation rates can really hike travel costs. Many folks are opting for road trips or trains to save money these days."

Notably, inflation has taken a toll on air travel, with rising fuel costs, labour expenses, and maintenance costs contributing to increased airfare prices. As a result, consumers are facing higher ticket prices, which can be a significant burden, especially for those on a tight budget.