Bureaucrat Shares Pic Of Rs 20 Refund After Cancelling Flight Ticket, Internet Reacts

Mr Kumar's tweet soon wen viral on the internet

Indian Administrative Service officer, Rahul Kumar's recent tweet is gaining a lot of traction on social media. Mr Kumar cancelled his flight ticket and shared a screenshot of the refund he received.

Mr Kumar with a touch of sarcasm wrote, "Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund."

The screenshot shows a paltry sum of Rs 20 on the flight ticket which he had booked for Rs 13,820. Mr Kumar paid the amount after getting a discount of Rs 1,138. The airline cancellation fee was Rs 11,800, the GI cancellation fee at Rs 1,200 and the convenience fee was Rs 800. Since the cancellation fee was Rs 13,800, Mr Kumar received just Rs 20.

See the post here:

Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq — Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

The post soon went viral and received an array of reactions from internet users. Commenting on the post, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, "With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security, sir."

A user suggested that he should, "Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns!"

Another user commented, "I don't process the refund in these cases. Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger."

"I m not very good at economics but can suggest for remaining huge amount which you can donate to some needy person, his/her blessings will certainly outperform any investment," the third user wrote.

