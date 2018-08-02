Government Plans Change In Dalit Atrocities Law, Congress Demands More

Parliament Moonsoon Session: Several bills are pending in lower house.

After three days of logjam over the Assam citizens' bill, parliament today saw ruckus over a plan to amend the Dalit atrocities law. The cabinet had given the green signal yesterday for the changes, that would involve doing away with the safeguards placed by the Supreme Court to prevent the abuse of the law.

The court's safeguards have been a subject of controversy, with many Dalit groups seeing it as a dilution of the law that is their only protection against harassment, torture and worse.

The Congress, which has repeatedly accused the government of neglecting Dalits, farmers and economically weaker sections, questioned why the government did not take stronger action.

"Why is there no ordinance on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act? Thousands are dying every day. We request that the bill be brought in Parliament," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in the House, said: "I don't understand why Kharge-ji is even bringing this up in Parliament today, when yesterday itself, the cabinet has approved the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. This is in line with Supreme Court guidelines."