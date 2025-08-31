Government, Opposition Clash In Telangana Assembly Over Kaleshwaram Project

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Monsoon Session convened for its second day, with the proceedings dominated by a heated debate over the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The discussion, which saw a fiery exchange between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), became the focus of the day's session.

The government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, tabled the PC Ghose Commission report, which alleges significant irregularities and lapses in the design and construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme during the previous BRS government's tenure.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy was scheduled to present the report's findings, setting the stage for a major confrontation.

Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, accusing him of trying to mislead the public with incomplete information. The Chief Minister cited specific pages from the report, highlighting what he called the "wrong policies" of the BRS and alleged negligence. He claimed that the BRS government deliberately suppressed records and ignored expert committee warnings.

Revanth Reddy questioned the BRS's repeated requests for a "reconsideration" of the project's approvals and highlighted the commission's finding that Harish Rao had made a mistake. He further pointed out that a warning clause related to the project's design, which was used to justify a change in location, was also present in the final design at Medigadda. This, he argued, was proof of the BRS's flawed approach and was the reason for Harish Rao's animosity towards the report.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also mentioned the expert committee's report, stating that it clearly documented how the previous government had "deliberately looted the state treasury". He referred to a part of the report where it is stated that Harish Rao admitted his helplessness, saying his "uncle and cousin" did it. Revanth Reddy challenged Harish Rao to specify what kind of inquiry - CBI, CBCID or judicial - he would like to face.

The BRS, for its part, has dismissed the report as "politically motivated" and has approached the Telangana High Court to prevent its introduction in the Assembly, claiming they were denied a fair opportunity to respond. The court has scheduled a hearing for Monday. Despite this, the government proceeded with the tabling of the report.

The debate also extended to other key issues, with the government introducing bills to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act and the Telangana Municipal Act to increase reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42 per cent. This move is aimed at fulfilling a pre-election promise and comes in the context of the High Court setting a deadline for local body elections.