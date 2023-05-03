Panel To Address Gay Community Problems, Centre Assures In Supreme Court

A committee will be formed to look into "genuine human concerns" of LGBTQIA+ community, the centre told Supreme Court today during the hearing on petitions seeking legal status for same-sex marriages.

The "human concerns" here refer to several problems faced by same-sex couples in their day-to-day life, whether it is in opening a joint bank account or in adding a partner as a nominee in insurance policy.

Appearing for the centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today said that the committee will be headed by a cabinet secretary.

The centre's submission came after the five-judge Constitution bench, on April 27, asked the government if social benefits can be extended to same-sex couples without going into the question of legalising same-sex marriages.

The centre's stand has been that the question of legalising same-sex marriages falls in the domain of the legislature and that the court should not intervene in the matter.

During the April 27 hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud , who heads the bench, noted the centre's arguments and said, "We take your point that if we enter this arena, this will be an arena of the legislature. So, now what? What does the government want to do with 'cohabitory' relations? And how a sense of security and social welfare is made? And to ensure that such relations are not ostracised?"