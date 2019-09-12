Government Has Special Strategy For Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: VK Singh

There is a special strategy ("ran-niti''). It will be acted upon ("us par karya hoga'')," said VK Singh.

Union minister General VK Singh (retd) said in Gwalior on Thursday that the Union government has a "special strategy" for Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, such things are not discussed in public, V K Singh told reporters in Gwalior.

He was replying to a question about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's statement that the forces were always ready for action in the PoK but the decision is for the government to take.

"Such things are not spoken about in public. There is a special strategy ("ran-niti'') for this. It will be acted upon ("us par karya hoga'')," VK Singh, a former Army chief, said.

