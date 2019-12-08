Government Has Resolved To Amend Criminal Laws: Amit Shah

Amit Shah also announced the government's plans to set up an All India Police University (File)

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the central government has resolved to amend the Indian Penal and the code of Code of Criminal Procedure to make them more conducive for the country, amid the debate on delay in criminal justice delivery system, especially in heinous crimes like rape.

Mr Shah's statement came days after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked all state governments to send their suggestions for undertaking a major overhaul and recasting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) so that it will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice.

At the 54th conference of the Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police, held in Pune, "the home minister underscored the government's resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today's democratic set up", an official statement said.

There have been debate in different forums in recent times over delay in delivering punishment in heinous crimes, including the infamous 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, where the convicts were yet to be given punishment.

However, at a function in Jodhpur, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Saturday that justice can never be instant and "loses its character if it becomes revenge".

CJI Bobde's comments came a day after all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad were shot dead by police in an "encounter".

Last week, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy had said the IPC and the CrPC will be amended to expedite trial in grave criminal offences such as rape and murder.

In his address at the DGPs/IGPs conference, Mr Shah announced the central government's plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in the states.