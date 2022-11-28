Government Extends Foreign Secretary's Tenure Until April 30, 2024

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra was due to retire from service on December 31, 2022

India's Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was due to retire from service on December 31, 2022, has been granted an extension until April 30, 2024.

In a notification issued today, the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved extension in service to the Foreign Secretary "beyond the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2022, up to April 30, 2024".

This effectively means the Foreign Secretary will be in office until the end of the current government's term in 2024.

Earlier, the Union government had granted extensions to key bureaucrats such as the Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, the chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the Director of Enforcement Directorate.