Govardhan Puja 2019: How Lord Krishna Lifted A Mountain On A Finger

A day after Hindu festival Diwali was celebrated across the country, Govardhan Puja is being celebrated today in many parts of north India.



As part of the celebrations, devotees prepare and offer large variety of food items to Hindu god Krishna as they thank him for protecting the people of Gokul city, presently in Uttar Pradesh, for seven days from the heavy torrential rain.



According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Krishna was young, he once asked his father Nanda Maharaj why he and the people of Braj, where he stayed, worship Lord Indra. His father told him that they were trying to please Lord Indra so that he continues to shower his grace on the people of Braj and bless them with rain whenever required.



However, the curious Krishna wasn't happy with the answer and convinced the people of Braj along with his father to concentrate on excelling at their work and not worrying for the result. People agreed to it.



They believed him and stopped worshipping Lord Indra. This made him angry and he called on Samavartaka clouds of devastation to hammer Vrindavan with rain and thunderstorms. The people were in great despair and turned to Lord Krishna for help.



He lifted the entire Govardhan mountain on his left hand's little finger and people of Braj took shelter under it for seven days, unaffected by hunger and thirst. Since then, devotees of Lord Krishna worship him on the day of Govardhan Puja.



Govardhan gradually become one of the most important pilgrimage site in Braj for the devotees of Lord Krishna.



Here the details of Govardhan Puja 2019 timings per drikpanchang.com

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 3:36 pm to 5:51 pm

Duration - 2 hours 14 minutes

Dyuta Krida on Monday, October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 9:08 am on October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 6:13 am on October 29, 2019