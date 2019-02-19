'AAP Will Contest And Win All Seven Seats In Delhi': Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said people have suffered enough due to lack of statehood to Delhi (File)

With a goal to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, form a grand alliance government at the centre and get statehood for Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to launch a mass movement ahead of the general elections.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said the party would discuss strategies for the campaign at a meeting of lawmakers on Saturday and office-bearers on Sunday.

"People have suffered enough due to lack of statehood to Delhi. We have tried everything, from approaching the central government to the Supreme Court, but no justice has been done. Now the party has decided to go to peoples' court," Mr Rai said.

On the possibilities of an alliance in Delhi, he said: "The AAP will contest and win all seven seats." All our parliamentarians would work and take the issue of statehood to Parliament, he added.

He said the Centre was not interested in fighting corruption. "The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) was taken away from us as the central government is not interested in ending corruption," Mr Rai said.

Pointing out the issues Delhi is facing due to lack of statehood, Mr Rai said the Delhi government could not do anything for the security of women as the police is not under the government and is not answerable to it or the public.

"The Narendra Modi government is hell-bent on taking revenge from the people of Delhi and this started within three months of the Arvind Kejriwal government getting elected in 2015 with the highest ever electoral mandate in the history of independent India. The people of Delhi will not tolerate injustice anymore," he said.

He said in 2014 the city gave all the seven parliamentary seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "But still the BJP deceived Delhi. it went back on its decades old promise of full statehood and on the contrary tried to stifle the elected government of Delhi," he said.

"The party will make voters aware that they need to elect MPs who will fight for their rights and not against them. Delhi needs full statehood," he said.