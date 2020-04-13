Coronavirus: Google Doodle Thanks Doctors, Nurses, Medical Workers

The special logo on the Google Doodle on coronavirus features a heart emoji.

In a bid to laud the selfless service of the frontline medical professionals, in times of the coronavirus crisis, Google is displaying "thank you" message with the help of its doodle.

The doodle, when hovered over, shows the message -- "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you". The special logo also features a heart emoji sent to all those involved in fighting the deadly virus.

Sidelining the threat of catching the infection while treating COVID-19 patients, doctors and medical professionals are choosing their duty above themselves. Despite their selfless acts, many healthcare workers have been facing abuse and social stigma of allegedly being carriers of the virus. During such a time, Google is boosting the morale of the doctors and medical staff by displaying a series of doodles. Through the latest doodle, Google praises and honours the human resources who vital in combating the life-threatening virus.

Google wrote, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines."

The series will thank "coronavirus helpers" like doctors, scientists, teachers, social workers and all those who are ensuring the delivery of the essential goods and services.

The COVID-19 case was first reported from the central Chinese city of Wuhan which became the epicentre of the highly infectious virus. However, with the rising numbers of the cases in US, the epicentre has now shifted.

More than 18 lakh people have been tested positive for coronavirus worldwide.