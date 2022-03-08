Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day With Animated Slideshow

Today's Doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer.

Search engine giant Google is celebrating International Women's day with a special Doodle today. The Doodle's animated video features women in their diverse roles in society - from homemakers to scientists.

As the animated video begins, a mother is seen busy in her work on a laptop while also taking care of her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman directing a surgery in a hospital, and many more.

Every year, the world celebrates International Women's Day on the 8th of March to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.

The UN theme for International Women's Day 2022 is "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

"From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities. Happy International Women's Day," Google said in a statement on their Google Doodle page.

International Women's Day aims to highlight and recognise the achievements of women in different spheres while also bringing attention to important issues including gender discrimination that exist even today. It has been observed since 1911.