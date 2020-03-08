Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day With Animated Video

The Doodle represents the significance International Women's Day has for women across generations

Google is celebrating the International Women's Day today with a doodle and special animated video that shows women coming together throughout the world.

International Women's Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year. This day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally. The UN theme for International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

The multilayered 3D paper mandala animation, illustrated by New York and London-based guest artists and animated by Zurich-based guest animators, represents the history of this powerful day and the significance it has for women across generations.

The black-and-white central layer of the mandala reflects women around the world during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labor movements. The second layer depicts women from the 1950s to the 1980s, a landmark era in the wake of pushes for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo. The outer layer symbolises women from the 1990s to the present-day, in the context of progress made after over 100 years of women's rights movements, google said in a statement on their Google Doodle page.

The doodle is about women breaking the glass ceiling and the barriers from the earlier cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles they take on in society.

Happy Women's Day!