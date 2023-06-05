Goods Train Derails On Privately-Run Line In Odisha, 3 Days After Tragedy

Representational image

Three days after India's deadliest rail crash in more than two decades, which killed 275 people in Odisha's Balasore, another train, a goods train carrying limestone, has gone off the rails in the Bargarh area of Western Odisha, around 500 km away from the recent crash site. The East Coast Railway has said some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district, and "there is no role of Railways in this matter".

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company," East Coast Railway said.

No casualties were reported, and only a few coaches have reportedly derailed.