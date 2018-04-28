"Good Days Will Come," Rape Convict Asaram Says In Viral Audio Clip Asaram was sentenced to life in jail on Thursday after a Jodhpur court found him guilty of raping a teen five years ago.

An audio clip of rape convict Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur jail, has surfaced today in which the self-styled godaman is heard telling a man over a phone that his time behind bars won't last long and "good days will come".The 15-minute audio clip might have been recorded during a telephone conversation Asaram had on Friday, two days after a Jodhpur court found him guilty of raping a teen five years ago and sentenced him to life in prison, senior jail official Vikram Singh said.The call was made with permission from jail authorities, he said."Inmates are permitted to make a call over any two given numbers for 80 minutes in a month. He had spoken to a 'sadhak' at Sabarmati Ashram on Friday at 6.30 pm. May be this communication was recorded (then) and made viral," Mr Singh said.The call sounded more like a one-way sermon in which Asaram thanked his followers for maintaining calm on the day of judgment. "We should respect the law and order and the system. I also do so," he was heard saying in the audio clip.He also claimed that a few people want to defame his ashram and want to take its control. "Do not get carried away by such provocations or anything circulated on the letter head of ashram...," he was heard saying in the audio clip.Referring to co-accused Shilpi and Sharat Chanda, who were given 20-year jail terms by the special court, Asaram says he would first arrange for their release from jail "as it is the duty of parents to first think about their children"."(Even if) more advocates will be required for the release of Shilpi and Sharat that will be done. Afterwards, bapu will make way out of the jail," he says."If a mistake has happened in the lower court, there are upper courts for rectifying those mistakes," he says. "Truth has no cover and lie has no legs (to stand upon)... It is immaterial, what the allegations are," he says, adding, "good days will come".At the end of the conversation, he makes Sharat to speak, who says there's nothing to be worried about in the jail.