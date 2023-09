The gold biscuits weigh 1.4 kg

In a new innovative smuggling bid, a duo was caught carrying 12 gold biscuits packed in a cigarette packet at Chandigarh airport. The gold biscuits, weighing 1.4 kg, were worth Rs 83 lakh.

Two passengers coming from Dubai to Chandigarh on an Indigo flight were intercepted by customs officials acting on passenger profiling. This led to the detection of the gold biscuits.

The duo has been arrested and further investigation is on.