Gold Biscuits Worth Over Rs 6 Crore Seized In Bengal, 3 Arrested: Cops

The police seized 11 gold biscuits valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a car in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, an officer said.

Three persons who were in the car were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car in the Dhantala area and seized from inside it 11 gold biscuits weighing around 9.5 kg worth Rs 6.2 crore, the officer said.

The police have initiated a case and started an investigation into the incident.

