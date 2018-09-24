Gold Worth Rs. 64 Lakh Allegedly Smuggled From Myanmar, Seized From Train

Gold was recovered in the form of sheets, bars weighing 1.9 kg from a passenger aboard Guwahati-Chennai train, who was asked to smuggle gold from Myanmar.

All India | | Updated: September 24, 2018 21:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gold Worth Rs. 64 Lakh Allegedly Smuggled From Myanmar, Seized From Train
Visakhapatnam: 

Gold worth Rs. 64 lakh, allegedly being smuggled from Myanmar, was seized and a train passenger from Guwahati arrested at the railway station in Visakhapatnam, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officials intercepted the passenger travelling in a Guwahati-Chennai train on Sunday and recovered the gold in the form of sheets and bars totally weighing 1.9 kg from him, it said in a release.

The sheets were kept concealed in bags and the bars in a guitar, the release said adding the passenger had been arrested.

During interrogation, he told officials that he was tasked to smuggle the gold from Myanmar and subsequently hand it over to a person in Chennai, the release said without giving any detail about the arrested man.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gold worth Rs. 64 lakh seizedgold smuggled from Myanmarpassenger arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sikkim AirportKakdwip flyoverSensexPetrol PriceTamil NewsAmit ShahThugs Of Hindostan News in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusMS DhoniPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWeight LossWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................