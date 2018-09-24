Gold Worth Rs. 64 Lakh Allegedly Smuggled From Myanmar, Seized From Train

Gold worth Rs. 64 lakh, allegedly being smuggled from Myanmar, was seized and a train passenger from Guwahati arrested at the railway station in Visakhapatnam, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officials intercepted the passenger travelling in a Guwahati-Chennai train on Sunday and recovered the gold in the form of sheets and bars totally weighing 1.9 kg from him, it said in a release.

The sheets were kept concealed in bags and the bars in a guitar, the release said adding the passenger had been arrested.

During interrogation, he told officials that he was tasked to smuggle the gold from Myanmar and subsequently hand it over to a person in Chennai, the release said without giving any detail about the arrested man.