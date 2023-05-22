Gold Buying Rush Due To Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawal? What Jewellers Say

The central bank's move to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation saw a marginal rise in footfalls at jewellery shops. But the situation is nowhere near to 2016 when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes ceased to be legal tenders in India, say jewellers.

The Reserve Bank of India made the surprise move on Friday to take back Rs 2,000 notes in exchange for lower denomination ones. This differs from the 2016 exercise as the Rs 2,000 notes will remain legal tenders.

Back then, demonetisation saw panic buying of the precious yellow metal, a trusted investment tool for middle-class Indians that was at half of its current prices. But the situation this time is different, claims a top jewellers body.

"There's no huge rush, only a marginal increase in customers. The demand isn't like the 2016 demonetisation. That's because this is not a note ban, but a slow phase-out of the (Rs 2,000) notes," Surendra Mehta, national secretary at India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, said.

He also denied reports that customers are paying premium prices for jewellery.

"There may have been isolated incidents. If that happened due to panic buying, it would have come to the fore in two-three days. But it hasn't, and unlikely that it will happen now. Moreover, the gold prices are already very high at over Rs, 60,000 while it was around Rs 30,000 during demonetisation," he said.

The government guidelines require customers to submit KYC (Know your customer) details for transactions above Rs 50,000 and PAN card above Rs 2 lakh. For transactions above Rs 10 lakh, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the government must be informed, he added.

Gold prices today saw a rise of Rs 485 per 10 gram and reached Rs 60,760. Last Friday, it was at Rs 60,275.

But the rising prices didn't impact gold sale in the country's financial capital, neither did the latest move to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes. At the century-old Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai, it appeared like any other business day.

The impact has been less this time due to the mass shift to digital payment mode following the 2016 demonetisation, many jewellers believe. They claim only 10% of their transactions are in cash since most customers prefer to pay digitally.

Kumar Jain, a jeweller, claimed customer footfalls have almost doubled at his store over the weekend.

"Earlier, we used to see around 20 customers a day, but that figure has reached almost 40 after the note withdrawal move. Anyway, hardly 10% customers pay in cash as most have moved to digital modes," he said, adding momentum was already there in gold sale due to the ongoing wedding season.

But business was just usual for some others.

"There's no impact on gold sale due to the latest move. Not many people pay in cash. I am not getting many Rs 2,000 notes," Indra M Ranaut, another jeweller, claimed.

But then there were some who wanted to flush out the Rs 2,000 notes from their cash holdings. "I had Rs 2 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes. I am buying jewellery for my daughter's wedding," said a customer at a shop in Zaveri Bazaar.