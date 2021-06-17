Rs 21-Crore Gold Biscuits Found In Car After 18-Hour Search In Manipur

More than 43 kg of gold biscuits worth Rs 21 crore were seized from Imphal in Manipur.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials, in a massive operation, have seized more than 43 kg of gold biscuits worth Rs 21 crore from Imphal in Manipur.

On receiving inputs, officials on Tuesday intercepted a car in the city in which two people were travelling. After questioning them and a thorough search, gold biscuits were found hidden inside three different cavities especially made inside the vehicle, officials said.

It took around 18 hours for the officials to get all the 260 foreign-made gold biscuits out from the cavities.

Officials said the same vehicle had also been previously used for smuggling.

Gold smuggling continues unabated in Manipur, bordering Myanmar, even amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the last three months, around 67 kg of gold worth over Rs 33 crore has been seized from the Guwahati zonal unit Myanmar sector. Of this, 55 kg of gold alone has been seized in June till now.

Officials said the gold is smuggled through the India-Myanmar border.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Manipur government has extended the ongoing curfew in seven districts, including Imphal, till June 30 while inter-district movement remains prohibited.