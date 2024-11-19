'Going Easy On Rioters': BJP Doubles Down On Bengal Police After Clashes

Six people were injured in clashes at Beldanga.

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and the West Bengal police have countered each other on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) over clashes that erupted in Beldanga in Murshidabad over the weekend.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video of a skullcap-wearing, unidentified, bearded man issuing threats and asking people to come to Beldanga with an inciting message.

“Have you arrested this 'gentleman' who is openly inciting violence against Hindus? He is even asking to kill people. If you have arrested him, then confirm it by reverting to this X Post of mine,” wrote Mr Adhikhari, tagging the X accounts of West Bengal Police and Murshidabad SP over the incident.

Mr Adhikari's post came in response to West Bengal Police's findings after the clashes erupted over an “objectionable” message on a digital display board at a temporary gate of a Kartik Puja pandal. Six people were injured, stones and bricks were pelted and a police vehicle was torched. In response, police had to lathi charge to control the situation.

“Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and rumours about last night's incident at Beldanga in Murshidabad where clashes took place between two groups over some condemnable mischief. President and secretary of the committee where this incident took place have been arrested and taken in police custody,” wrote West Bengal Police in a post on X.

West Bengal Police ensured “prompt action” against “vandalism and violence” and arrest of 17 persons. While six people were injured and are currently under treatment, the police reiterated that “no casualty” was reported.

“Sharp police vigil continues. Please do not heed unverified facts and figures being circulated on social media to disrupt peace. Sternest possible legal action will be taken against law-breakers as also the rumour-mongers,” the Police wrote.

In response, Mr Adhikari posed a series of questions, challenging West Bengal police to reveal the identity of the ‘two groups' who clashed over ‘some condemnable mischief'.

Sharing the definition of “clash”, Mr Adhikari explained that what happened in Beldanga wasn't a clash but a “concerted attack by one party on the other. That one violent group/party ran riot, attacked, vandalised and set on fire: homes and properties of Hindus”.

“You are claiming efficiency citing that 'no casualty has been reported', what about the loot & arson, and destruction of property which you failed to protect? It seems that you are more concerned about rumourmongers, but are going easy on the arsonists, rioters and law breakers,” added Mr Adhikari.

Do you have the guts to reveal the identity of the 'two groups' who clashed over 'some condemnable mischief'?

Also, clash means a violent confrontation between two parties, but what happened in Beldanga is at the best can be described as a concerted attack by one party on the… https://t.co/FwklnDa7GBpic.twitter.com/AuW9VnoLJs — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 18, 2024

"Coming back to the 'some condemnable mischief' part. Nobody wants to defend them if they have committed it, and they deserve appropriate punishment as per the law, not as per the whims and fancies of the rioters. Don't preach about the 'some condemnable mischief' part before proper investigation,” added Mr Adhikari, comparing the incident to unrest in Bangladesh, when hundreds of Durga Puja Pandals were vandalised.

Mr Adhikari believes that it could be a “planted mischief” to defame a community.