GoAir Flight Makes U-Turn To Delhi. Crew Didn't Have Navigation Charts

Budget carrier GoAir's Delhi-Bangkok flight made a mid-air turn back to the capital as the aircraft operating the service was not equipped with mandatory navigational charts, the airline said on Friday.

The GoAir A320neo aircraft -- VT WJA -- with 146 passengers on board landed back in New Delhi after the crew realised that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put in place on board the aircraft before departure.

"All aircraft are equipped with these charts for navigational purposes at airports. This particular aircraft was recently delivered to GoAir and normally dedicated to operating within India on domestic routes," a GoAir spokesperson said.

"It was swapped with the original aircraft to operate the Bangkok flight due to maintenance requirements and during that process the update of the navigation charts did not happen. Taking safety into account, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure that the required navigation charts were on board," he added.

The same flight took-off later with all 146 passengers on board.

